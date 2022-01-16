Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Sunday evening, fair skies

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

This evening becomes chillier after coming close to or reaching today’s average high temperature of 32 degrees earlier this afternoon.

We go from mostly sunny to mostly clear as we sit down to dinner. Cloudier skies develop as Detroit and Southeast are sandwiched between an impending trough of low pressure to the west and a major winter storm to the east. A few snowflakes are possible by the morning of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday.

Sunday evening will be mainly clear and cold. Temperatures will be in the low and mid 20s.

Sunday night becomes cloudier as a huge winter storm crawls up the East Coast. Some scattered flurries or light snow showers fall by dawn as that storm interacts with a weak trough of low pressure moving in from our west.

Welcome to MLK Day, Monday. It will be a little slippery in the morning with only minor accumulation from any scattered snowflakes. A trace to a half-inch of snow is possible in spots. Then, it will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs will be just above 30 degrees, near the freezing mark. Most roads become dry for people to travel to and from area ceremonies.

Scattered lake effect snow is possible Monday night, mainly north and west of the city.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny and chilly. Afternoon temps will be near 35 degrees.

Clouds return Wednesday with chilly conditions. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s before a few scattered snow showers arrive in the afternoon and evening.

It becomes colder again Thursday and Friday. It will be partly sunny with daytime temperatures in the middle 20s and nighttime/early morning temps in the single digits and low teens.

