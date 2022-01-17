Metro Detroit weather: MLK Day is mostly cloudy with some midday flurries

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, Motown.

Today will be cloudy after some morning and midday flurries. It will be chilly and not as frigid as the days before. In fact, well have seasonable cold nights and seasonably chilly days through midweek. It will colder at the end of this shortened work-week. Snow is possible next weekend.

Monday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and chilly. It will be dry for families and individuals going to and from commemorations and ceremonies. Highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunset is at 5:29 p.m.

Monday evening will only be slightly chillier. Temperatures will be in the middle 20s under mostly cloudy skies.

Clouds remain stubborn Monday night. The mercury does not fall much further. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens and low 20s.

Sunrise is at 7:58 a.m.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and chilly. Afternoon temperatures reach the low 30s.

Our next chance of snow or rain is a small one, Wednesday. The day will be mostly cloudy with a cold front approaching. Before it arrives we’ll have a chance of scattered rain and snow showers with highs in the middle and upper 30s.

The cold front will be strong enough to usher in much colder air for the end of the work-week. Thursday will be partly sunny with single digits and teens for temps in the morning and an daytime high barely reaching 20 degrees.

Friday morning will have temperatures in the single digits and near zero. It will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the low 20s.

Saturday will have sunshine in the morning and cloudier skies in the afternoon. Light snow showers are possible Saturday night. Before any flakes fall, highs will be in the middle 20s.

Sunday will have scattered snow showers with cold conditions. Highs in the middle and upper 20s.

