Metro Detroit weather forecast: Flurries, snow showers Saturday evening

DETROIT – Snowflakes continue to fall with cold conditions Saturday evening.

After a break from the snow just after midnight, another round of light snow and flurries arrives before dawn tomorrow. It will not snow all day tomorrow. Monday remains on track as the snowiest day of the next seven.

Saturday evening will be cloudy and cold with flurries and snow showers. After about a half inch of snow earlier today, another quarter to a half inch is possible before midnight. It gets colder. Temperatures will be in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens.

Saturday night will be cloudy and very cold. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens.

Sunday will start with pre-dawn snow showers that will not amount to much. A half inch to an inch of snow is possible by the time we wake up, mainly from M-59/Hall Road southward. Communities closer to the Michigan-Ohio border will have nearly an inch of snow in the pre-dawn hours. After breakfast, it becomes mostly cloudy and very cold. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 20s to near 25 degrees.

A new area of low pressure will arrive Monday. This system will have a better chance of more persistent and heavier snow. Snow showers arrive and develop by late morning and last much of Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the low and middle 20s.

Monday’s projected snowfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches of new snow remain on track by Monday evening. Up to 2 inches is more likely in neighborhoods from Ann Arbor to Detroit southward. North of 8 Mile Road, 2 to 4 inches is possible, including communities closer to M-59/Hall Road to the Thumb.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Highs will be in the low 20s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be brighter and colder than average, still. Highs will be in the low 20s and lows will be in the single digits and teens with wind chills below zero, especially at night and in the early morning.

