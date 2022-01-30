Metro Detroit weather: Update on this week’s approaching snowstorm

DETROIT – Here’s a quick update on this week’s storm, which I’ve been telling you about since last Wednesday.

Before getting to the forecast, I want to caution you that there are some important details that won’t be known with any confidence for another day or two. The reason for this is that the upper-level system that will generate this storm is still out over the data-poor Pacific.

It won’t be until it crosses the West Coast and moves over the continent that our land-based weather balloons can provide data that is then ingested into our computer models.

So, with the understanding that things could change, here’s how I see it playing out.

Rain or rain showers will develop late in the day Tuesday, or Tuesday evening. But as this rain moves in, cold air will be moving southward, which will cause a gradual changeover from rain to snow.

One detail I have only modest confidence in is the exact timing of the changeover. I suspect areas northwest of a line from Port Huron to Jackson will be all snow by dawn Wednesday, with the rest of the area changing over during the morning.

From that point, it appears we’ll have a long-duration snow event, with the snow not abating until sometime Thursday. I want to emphasize that it will not snow heavily the entire time. However, some of the snow could be moderate to heavy and, by Thursday morning, we could have six inches of snow on the ground, with more to come.

One of the biggest uncertainties is if the band of snow will continue throughout the entire day Thursday, or sag south of us and give us little additional snow. That could be the difference between a six-inch snowfall and a 10-inch snowfall. By the way, another sharp blast of Arctic air will follow this storm next Friday and Saturday.

Again, the small thermodynamic details that I need to fine tune the part of the forecast that’s most important to you are very tenuous this far in advance with a storm like this. But I want you to be aware of the very real possibility of a high-impact winter storm midweek so you can make preliminary plans to work from home if possible, for childcare if there are snow days Wednesday and Thursday, and to have a full tank of gas and gas for your snowblower (or cash for the kid down the street you pay to shovel your driveway).

Stay tuned to Local 4, ClickOnDetroit.com and the Local4Casters weather app for the very latest.

