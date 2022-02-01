Metro Detroit weather--Update: Big winter storm incoming -- Here’s how much snow the new models are predicting

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan from 7 a.m., Wednesday, through 11 p.m., Thursday.

Welcome to Monday night, Motown.

Wednesday

The Groundhog Day Storm of 2022 is still shaping up to be historic on the holiday, itself. Detroit’s snowiest Groundhog Day is from 1902 with 4.2 inches of snow. This Wednesday’s snow has a chance of double that amount. Another fun fact is Detroit’s third snowiest two-day period occurred the day before Groundhog Day and the holiday, itself, in 2015 with 16.7 inches of snow. If we surpass this amount, this storm becomes the snowiest of its type in the twenty-first century.

Thursday

Thursday will still be snowy. The latest model runs do not lessen the day’s snowfall amount much. It’s only slightly less, and there is a hint of a southerly shift to the location of the heaviest snow. That said, we Southeast Michiganders still have to plan on significant snowfall on both days. There will be little to no reprieve from Mother Nature on the day we highlight Michigan’s Woody the Woodchuck or the day after.

Ad

Individuals and families can plan on battening down the hatches and enjoying indoor activities Wednesday and Thursday. Plus, an arctic blast follows. So, plan on getting comfortable staying indoors Friday and the first half of this weekend, too.

Parents and students must pay attention to school closing announcements broadcast on Local 4 News and communicated through the Local4Casters app and on ClickonDetroit.com.

Still calm before the storm

The most tranquil part of the forecast involves Monday night and most of Tuesday. This evening will be clear. Tonight becomes partly cloudy. Temperatures go from 30 degrees in the afternoon to the 20s at dinner time and near 20 degrees overnight.

Tuesday will be the mildest day of the week. Before any thick cloud cover, a southerly wind will boost our temperatures to near 40°F.

The storm

The trajectory of 2022′s Groundhog Day Storm, the timing of transition from rain to snow remain on track for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ad

Here is a timeline of what at to expect for the arrival of this storm, Tuesday, and the first half of its evolution, Wednesday:

7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Tuesday: A cold front arrives, clouds build and rain begins to fall in Detroit and Southeast Michigan.

11 p.m., Tuesday, to 4 a.m., Wednesday: Steady, chilly rain falls in the region.

4 a.m. to 7 a.m., Wednesday: Rain changes to snow as the frontal system drags over the region and sets up shop just to our south.

After 7 a.m. and all day, Wednesday: Persistent light to heavy snow falls. Snowfall rates will be as light as an eighth of an inch per hour to as heavy as half inch or inch per hour. Bottom line - the conveyer belt of snow will relentless. By nightfall, 4 to 7 inches of snow will have fallen.

Wednesday night: Steady light snow continues to fall. An additional 2 to 4 inches are possible; making the Groundhog Day Snow Storm’s grand totals equal to 6 to 11 inches by early Thursday morning.

Ad

The latest computer models call the intensity and trajectory of Thursday’s snow, but that call is only a whisper for now. We can still expect a second half of very significant snowfall for this storm.

Here is a timeline of the Groundhog Day Storm’s second act:

6 a.m. to noon, Thursday: Another round of persistent light to heavy snow falls, and every portion of Southeast Michigan is vulnerable.

Noon to 6 p.m., Thursday: Scattered light to moderate snow falls.

Note: It will be windier Thursday. So blowing snow is a huge factor because it will be extremely difficult to clear any snow from highways, roads, sidewalks and driveways. It will be extremely dangerous for anyone trying to travel.

6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday: Scattered light snow is possible. Another 3 to 6 inches of snow are possible from the beginning of the day, and this means grand totals for the two-day Groundhog Day Snow Storm of 2022 have the potential of being 9 to 17 inches. 9 to 14 inches are possible north of 8 Mile Road. 14 to 17 inches are possible south of 8 Mile Road, including the city of Detroit.

Ad

Falling temperatures compounding problems

Plummeting temperatures and deepening wind chills mean frostbite is of grave concern for anyone who is not protected.

As we are being pounded by snow, temperatures will be in the low 30s Wednesday and fall to the 20s and teens Thursday. With winds become more wicked, wind chills will fall to the single digits and below zero mainly during the middle and end of the action.

Then, the real arctic blast arrives. Nighttime and early morning temperatures will be closer to zero Friday and below zero Saturday. Daytime temperatures stay in the teens each day. Wind chills will be as low as 10 degrees below zero.

The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!