Metro Detroit weather: Rain showers Monday night; more snowfall later this week

DETROIT – It’s been a quiet, pleasant Monday, with some sunshine and mild temperatures that reached the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius) north and mid- to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius) south.

Clouds increase and scattered light rain showers develop Monday night, as a warm front starts lifting northward across the area. Temperatures in the evening will drop into the mid- to upper-30s (3 degrees Celsius) ahead of the front, and then start rising after that as wind shifts from the east to the southeast at 4-8 mph. You’ll wake up to mid-40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius) Tuesday morning.

Monday’s sunset is at 6:14 p.m., and Tuesday’s sunrise is at 7:19 a.m.

Rain showers increase Tuesday. Although there could be some downpours, I only expect generally between a quarter- and half-inch of total rain (compared to last week’s storm, which dumped three-quarters to more than an inch). If there are any breaks in the rain Tuesday, I urge you to step outside, as highs may reach the mid-50s (12 degrees Celsius). South wind at 8-12 mph.

Rain diminishes Tuesday evening, then temperatures turn sharply colder behind a cold front crossing the area. Lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Wednesday (best chance for some cracks of sun is mid- to late afternoon), and it’ll be breezy. That’ll make steady temperatures in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees (-2 to -1 degree Celsius) feel colder.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows I the mid-teens (-9 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Thursday, with highs near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Snow develops Thursday night and continues into Friday morning. Lows near 20 degrees (-7 degree Celsius).

Snow ends Friday morning, with accumulations probably on the order of 3-4 inches possible. Obviously, this could change, but that’s how it looks right now. Highs Friday in the mid-20s (-3 degree Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Friday night, with lows not far from 10 degrees (-12 degree Celsius).

Saturday looks to be the better weekend day for outdoor fun, as we’ll have a dry day and probably partly cloudy skies. Highs near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius) means that it could be the perfect day to get out and play in the fresh snow we got Friday!

A robust cold front crosses the area Sunday, with snow showers and windy conditions. Highs ahead of the front may briefly hit the low 30s (0 degree Celsius), but temperatures will immediately crash behind the front and this, combined with the wind, will make it pretty cold day.

