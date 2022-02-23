Metro Detroit weather: Tracking next snowfall

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Tuesday evening’s cold front did exactly what it was supposed to do by putting temperatures on a nosedive from the 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius) right into the 30s (3 degrees Celsius), and then down into the mid-20s (-4 degrees Celsius) by dawn. The colder airmass didn’t allow much temperature recovery, and we’ve held nearly steady through the day, with that earlier west wind generating some pretty lake effect snowflakes (unless you’re done with this whole winter thing, then they weren’t so pretty).

Lower-level partly cloudy skies combined with higher-level cirrus clouds should hold through the night, with lows in the mid-teens (-10 degrees Celsius). Wind will continue from the north at 5 to 10 mph.

This evening’s sunset is at 6:16 p.m., and Thursday morning’s sunrise is at 7:16 a.m. This is the first time in months that we’ve reached 11 hours of daylight. We’re making progress.

Thursday

Our Thursday should start with some morning sunshine, but clouds will steadily increase during the afternoon, and snow will develop by early evening (south half of the area those farther north will have to wait a little longer). Highs in the upper-20s (-2 to -1 degree Celsius), with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

The snow at first will be patchy and light, so I don’t expect tremendous impact on the roads Thursday evening. However, as low pressure organizes and heads northeast from the southwest U.S., the snow pattern will congeal and become a little heavier. At this point, I think the heaviest snow will fall between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday morning and rapidly taper off after that, with total accumulation generally in the 2-to-4-inch range. It should be a fluffy snow, which isn’t necessarily great for building snow forts and making snowballs but is great powder for skiers! Highs Friday in the upper-20s (-2 to -1 degrees Celsius).

Friday

Becoming partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid-teens (-10 to -9 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

The weekend looks like a fine one to kick the kids out of the house and get them out playing in the snow. We’ll have partly cloudy skies Saturday, with highs rebounding a bit into the low-30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius). It’ll be a bit breezy, but still a good day.

Sunday will bring more clouds than on Saturday, but we’ll still have at least some sun. It’ll be breezy again, but with highs in the mid-30s (2 to 3 degrees Celsius).

