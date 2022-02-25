Metro Detroit weather: Warmer weather heading into weekend

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – If you were watching Local 4 News at 11 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 24) night, you saw that I adjusted the snow forecast downward, which ended up being the right call as the southern half of the area received 1 to 2 inches of snow, with the northern half getting 2 to 3 inches. Regardless, that snow messed up the Friday (Feb. 25) morning commute, and I hope you weren’t caught up in that.

Lake Huron lake effect snow bands, however, were much more persistent Friday than I expected. I thought they would drift east into Ontario earlier in the day. They will end, however, and we’ll have at least partly cloudy skies for some of the night ahead, with lows in the mid-teens (-9 degrees Celsius). Northwest winds will shift to the southwest, at 4 to 8 mph.

Friday evening’s sunset is at 6:18 p.m., and Saturday (Feb. 26) morning’s sunrise is at 7:13 a.m.

Saturday

Clouds increase Saturday morning, then start moving out from west to east by mid-to-late afternoon. Highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius) are still below average but at least trending in the right direction. Southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph will make it feel cooler.

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the low-to-mid 20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius).

Sunday

Clouds increase Sunday as a cold front approaches, then break up behind the front. A few flurries or scattered, light snow showers are possible. Highs should reach the mid-to-upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Next week

For the first time all month, I can finally say that there are no big storms on the horizon for us over the next week! There won’t be any major warm-ups or cool-downs. Either temps just hovering within shouting distance of average highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

