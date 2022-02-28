Metro Detroit weather: Cooler Monday with morning temps in the 20s

DETROIT – It was a breezy but very pleasant Sunday with temps making it into the lower 40s and now, cooler air has settled in this Monday morning around Metro Detroit. A cold front late yesterday came through with nothing more than a few flakes into the Thumb and Southern Ontario. What is left is simply a shot of colder air that we’ll have to deal with this morning and throughout the day today. Temps have dipped into the upper teens to low 20s under partly to mostly cloudy skies and the wind chills will be in the single digits to low teens before the sun rises. Bundle up!

Sunrise is at 7:10 a.m.

Our average high temperatures in Metro Detroit for late February and early March is around 39°F but we will not hit that mark today. With a nice mix of sun and clouds on this Monday, our high temps will land in the lower and middle 30s as winds shift from the NE to the SE 5-10mph. There is a weak clipper system moving west to east well to our north later today or tonight and that may bring a few snowflakes into the Saginaw Valley and the far northwest reaches of our North Zone in the tip of The Thumb.

Sunset is at 6:22 p.m.

The snow will escape most of us tonight and some mild air is moving in to quickly replace today’s cool down. Overnight temperatures will hang in the mid to upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday highs should get into the low or even middle 40s with cloud cover being our biggest blockade to even warmer numbers. One of our computer models brings some afternoon or evening snow showers into Metro Detroit, but given the expected temps this may be a wintry mix and it very well be nothing at all so we will keep a close eye on that. Other than that, look for mostly cloudy skies tomorrow and winds WSW 7-13 gusting 20-25mph at times adding a bit of a nip to the air.

Wednesday will be another mild day with morning lows in the mid to upper 20s and highs in the low to mid 40s and lighter winds W 5-12mph. Another clipper system approaches SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario late in the day with a chance for a few rain and/or snow showers mainly in the evening hours as temps begin to drop. Although there is a slight chance for a light wintry mix, most of our model data is leaning toward scattered, light snow showers late Wednesday and early Thursday.

Thursday will be cooler thanks to the cold front and clipper system from late Wednesday. Look for morning lows in the low to mid 20s, and high temps maxing out in the lower 30s with a biting breeze on Thursday here this week. Friday will be nearly a carbon copy of Thursday with mid and upper teens to start our finally Friday, and mid 30s for highs under partly sunny skies.

The weekend ahead will be warmer with a much more active weather pattern in play for us. We have a shot at hitting 50°F or warmer both Saturday and Sunday, but a wintry mix will be touch and go Saturday with freezing rain or ice the biggest threat Saturday morning. Scattered showers with upper 40s likely Saturday with rain likely heading into Sunday morning. It’s early, but most of our data is hinting at low to mid 50s Sunday after morning rain clears out.

Stay locked in with the Local4Casters App.

