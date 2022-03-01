Metro Detroit weather: Higher temperatures Tuesday with a few showers

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday and the first day of March, Motown.

The new month comes in like a lamb despite a few afternoon rain showers. Temperature soar way above average today. Tonight will be colder. A few raindrops and snowflakes are possible tomorrow with temperatures near or over 40°F again. The weekend is still looking slick and soggy.

Tuesday will have a fair amount of clouds overhead, and we will see some sunshine as well. With enough brightness, the mercury rises to the middle and upper 40s. Some cities will reach 50 degrees. The atmosphere is a bit unstable, mainly in our South Zone (south of I-94 in Lenawee and Monroe Counties), with a chance of scattered sprinkles and light rain showers during the afternoon.

Sunset is at 6:23 p.m.

Any rain showers move south of the Michigan-Ohio border Tuesday evening. It becomes cooler with temperatures in the 40s.

Tuesday night will be colder or under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Temps will be in the 30s before midnight. Once pets remain indoors, overnight lows will be in the 20s.

Wednesday

Sunrise is at 7:07 a.m.

Wednesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered light rain and snow showers. Raindrops and snowflakes hit the ground north of 8 Mile Road in the afternoon. Then, they expand across the entire region late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening from 4:00 p.m. afterward. Highs will be there 40°F or just a bit more.

Thursday

Colder air comes back from Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday, itself will have morning temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Friday

Friday will be partly sunny by day with increasing clouds at night. Highs will be in the middle 30s.

Slick and sloppy weather returns Friday night and this weekend. Late Friday night will have a narrow band of snow along 8 Mile Road in Northward. That is the leading edge of more precipitation and eventually air with higher temperatures. Overnight Friday into Saturday morning, though, there is a brief chance of snowy and icy weather with a mix of light snow showers, developing freezing rain, and sleet.

Weekend forecast

Any snowy or icy mix changes over to rain as Saturday progresses. Milder air arrives with temperatures rising to the middle 40s. Rain is likely by mid-day Saturday and through the afternoon.

Next week

Another round of moisture arrives for Sunday, especially in the morning, with warmer air. The mercury rises into the 50s with rain showers to conclude March’s first weekend.

