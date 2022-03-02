Metro Detroit weather: Colder Tuesday night, a bit of rain and snow Wednesday

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday night, Motown.

Tonight becomes colder ask skies clear a bit. Tomorrow will have some sun in the morning and a some rain and snow in the afternoon and evening. After colder weather returns Thursday and Friday, wet and slippery weather is possible this weekend.

Tuesday night will be colder or under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Temps will be in the 30s before midnight. Once pets remain indoors, overnight lows will be in the 20s.

Wednesday

Sunrise is at 7:07 a.m.

Wednesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered light rain and snow showers. Raindrops and snowflakes hit the ground north of 8 Mile Road in the afternoon. Then, they expand across the entire region late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening from 4:00 p.m. afterward. Highs will be there 40°F or just a bit more.

Thursday

Colder air comes back from Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday, itself will have morning temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Friday

Friday will be partly sunny by day with increasing clouds at night. Highs will be in the middle 30s.

Slick and sloppy weather returns Friday night and this weekend. Late Friday night will have a narrow band of snow along 8 Mile Road in Northward. That is the leading edge of more precipitation and eventually air with higher temperatures. Overnight Friday into Saturday morning, though, there is a brief chance of snowy and icy weather with a mix of light snow showers, developing freezing rain, and sleet.

Weekend forecast

Any snowy or icy mix changes over to rain as Saturday progresses. Milder air arrives with temperatures rising to the middle 40s. Rain is likely by mid-day Saturday and through the afternoon.

Next week

Another round of moisture arrives for Sunday, especially in the morning, with warmer air. The mercury rises into the 50s with rain showers to conclude March’s first weekend.

