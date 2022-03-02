Metro Detroit weather: Cool Wednesday with rain and snow chances; 60s possible later this week

DETROIT – Good Wednesday morning!

Today is off to a nice start with temps in the mid to upper 20s around Metro Detroit this Wednesday morning and mostly clear skies around most of Michigan at least for the early part of our day. Clouds provide insulation overnight and we just didn’t get much of that so temps have cooled nicely and you’ll need a few minutes to warm the car and possibly scrape a little ice and frost off of the windshield.

Sunrise is at 7:07 a.m.

We will get a nice balance of sun and clouds for the first half of your Hump Day and temps will head into the upper 30s to low 40s for highs as more clouds fill in through the late morning and the afternoon. There’s a weak winter storm moving through the Plains this morning and it will bring some moisture into Metro Detroit this afternoon. Look for mainly snow showers in our North Zone and a rain and snow mix for the rest of us south of M 59. With temps near 40 degrees, look for mainly rain for most of us and snow up north this afternoon with a coating possible in our North Zone. Scattered rain showers mixed with some snow and sleet here and there all the way through the evening drive. If you are planning now, plan on a slow commute with slippery conditions based on the lighter rain and snow that will be in the area ahead of a cold front which will drop our temperatures after sunset and overnight.

Sunset is at 6:25 p.m.

Most of Thursday looks dry after some spotty hit or miss snow showers as a cold front moves through early, early morning. So, you’ll be back in the thicker coat and the winter garb for Thursday and Friday as we awake to temps in the teens and low 20s tomorrow. Skies will be nice and bright in spite of the cooler air and highs will only hit the lower 30s on Thursday in a nice blend of sun and clouds and a biting wind NW 7-15mph.

Friday will be a similar day with a chilly start in the teens and highs in the mid 30s under partly sunny skies to end the work and school week.

The Weekend

The weekend ahead will be warmer with highs near 50 degrees Saturday and we’ve taken the threat of morning ice or freezing rain out of the mix. It will be mostly cloudy but mostly dry to start the weekend and Saturday will be the day to get those outdoor chores done because we expect rain late Saturday night into early Sunday.

So, Sunday will start with some soaking rain showers and then, our highs will surge into low or mid 60s as the skies clear out in the afternoon.

Monday looks eerily similar with morning downpours and a dry afternoon with temps dropping down into the 40s.

