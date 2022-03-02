Metro Detroit weather: Raindrops and snowflakes on the way

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – We are now back into the time of year when we see significant fluctuations in our weather; get ready for the semi-annual wild ride.

It all begins with some areas of light rain and snow this evening. Most of this will fall with temperatures above freezing, so I don’t expect much impact on the roads as it falls. However, one thing to be aware of is that once a cold front passes by later this evening, temperatures will drop below freezing, so any moisture on the pavement could glaze over if the temperature reaches freezing before it evaporates.

Be aware of this if you’ll be out late this evening, but otherwise, I think the roads will be fine for early evening errands, driving to and from the kid’s school sports, etc. best chance for any glazing is to the north.

Skies will start clearing later at night, with lows in the upper-teens (-8 to -7 degrees Celsius). Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

This evening’s sunset is at 6:18 p.m., and Thursday morning’s sunrise is at 7:13 a.m.

Thursday

Thursday will be cooler but mostly sunny, and you know how important that sun is. Highs near 30 degrees mean that it’ll be a fine late-winter day. Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly clear skies Thursday evening, then some of us – particularly to the west – may see some clouds filter in later at night. Lows in the mid-teens (-9 to -8 degrees Celsius).

Friday

Increasing clouds on Friday with highs rebounding into the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy Friday night, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Saturday looks to be a cloudy day as a warm front crosses the area. There’s always the chance for a few breaks of sun Saturday afternoon after the front passes by, but most computer models today suggest enough moisture handing around to keep things mainly cloudy. However, as long as we can maintain the daylight hours dry and the models are doing just that, we can enjoy highs in the low-to-mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Rain showers are a good bet Saturday night, with near-steady temperatures around 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Rain showers are possible Sunday morning, then most of the models dry us out for the afternoon with some sunshine developing. That would be great because, with highs in the low-to-mid 60s (16 to 18 degrees Celsius), it would be a true taste of spring, although it will be a windy day as well. The last time we hit 60 degrees (15.5 degrees Celsius) or above was Dec. 16, 2021.

Next week

Another storm system following on the heels of the weekend one will this time pass to our south. That means that we’re in the colder air for this one, which means that there may be some snow to shovel on Monday. My preliminary thoughts on this storm are that this will be something on the order of a 2-to-3-inch snowfall enough to mess up the roads. Stay tuned.

