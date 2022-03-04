Metro Detroit weather: Cool Sunshine ahead of weekend

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – The clouds parted Thursday (March 3) as expected and, despite the cooler temperatures, the March sunshine is more potent than it was back in January, so it made more of a difference Thursday. We’ll keep mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight, with lows in the mid-to-upper teens (-11 to -8 degrees Celsius) with a light and variable wind.

This evening’s sunset is at 6:26 p.m., and Friday (March 4) morning’s sunrise is at 7:04 a.m.

Friday

We’ll start our Finally Friday with at least partial sunshine, but clouds will increase, particularly in the afternoon. Highs rebound into the upper 30 to near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius), with a south-southwest wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Cloudy skies prevail Friday night, with lows in the mid to upper 20s (-4 to -3 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Clouds greet us Saturday morning, but that’s ahead of an approaching warm front, the front edge of a significantly warmer air mass. Once the front passes by, the sun will come out, and afternoon temperatures will soar into the low-to-mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Saturday afternoon should turn out to be spectacular.

We’ll remain mild and dry for our Saturday evening plans, then showers and possible thunderstorms move in late at night. Temperatures remain steady in the mid-50s (12 degrees Celsius) or even slightly rise.

Sunday is going to be a pretty wild day for many reasons. First, as mentioned above, there could be a shower or thunderstorm to start the day. Wind aloft will be very strong, so even a robust shower could pull down some of that wind, and gusts between 40 and 50 mph would not surprise me. Temperatures Sunday morning will quickly rise into the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius); what a mild start to the day.

However, a cold front (the front edge of a colder air mass) crosses the area by mid-to-late morning, and temperatures will fall in the afternoon. We could conceivably be all the way back down to 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) by 6 p.m., and it’ll remain windy. But at least we’ll get some sunshine back into the area during the afternoon.

Partly cloudy Sunday night, with lows in the mid-30s (1 degree Celsius).

Next week

There are still some important differences among the computer models for Monday’s storm. There appears to be solid agreement among the GFS and GDPS models that we could start as a wintry mix (or even just some rain) and then change to snow. The ECMWF, however, is trending colder and keeps it all snow. My gut feeling is that we should have enough snow to shovel by Monday night, perhaps a couple of inches, but this is very preliminary and very well could change. Stay tuned.

