Metro Detroit weather: Wild weekend with significant changes ahead

DETROIT – You’ve heard the talk all week long, and now it’s time to dive into specifics on the upcoming weekend. There will be many changes, including the potential for some power outages. I will outline the weekend below in as much detail as possible.

Friday

It looks like a reasonably quiet night ahead, with thickening clouds and lows in the mid-to-upper 20s (-4 to -2 degrees Celsius) with southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

We’ll start Saturday with lots of clouds but then begin to see some breaks of sun develop by late morning as a warm front – the front edge of the much-advertised warm air – approaches Southeast Michigan. A solid southeast wind at 8 to 13 mph will precede the warm front, which is essential. In my nearly four decades of forecasting our weather, I’ve seen time and time again how the frigid air over Lakes Erie, St. Clair, and Huron presents a formidable barrier that retards the northward movement of these early spring warm fronts. This will make a big difference in what you experience Saturday afternoon.

The warm front will initially have a tough time progressing through the area, resulting in some wild temperature differences. Parts of Lenawee County may be in the 60s (17 degrees Celsius), while the thumb still sits in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius). Saturday (March 5) afternoon will be dry with at least partial sunshine.

We remain dry for your Saturday evening plans, and that warm front will finally start making a decisive move as stronger steering winds aloft move in. By 11 p.m., the thumb should have finally risen to near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius). At the same time, the southwestern half of the area, generally southwest of a line from Detroit to Farmington Hills to Milford, will be well into the 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Showers and possible thunderstorms will cross the area between midnight and dawn. The wind field aloft will be strengthening through the night, and any thunderstorm (or even a robust shower) could tap into that wind and generate 40 to 50 mph wind gusts. As such, the National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch from 4 a.m. to noon Sunday (March 6) for areas north of I-94.

Sunday

It will feel balmy and spring like when you wake up Sunday morning (unless you’re the type who sleeps until noon). Some of us could start the day near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius). Most of the rain should be gone, although an isolated shower cannot be ruled out as a cold front swings by during the morning. That will start a temperature-free fall. We’ll be in the 40s (6 degrees Celsius) and possibly even colder by noon. It will continue windy, with gusts to or even a little above 50 mph possible.

Sunday afternoon will be windy, although the gusts should start diminishing by mid-to-late afternoon. By dinnertime, temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s (3 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Next week

Most computer models advertise Monday (March 7), starting with a wintry mix eventually transitioning to all snow during the day. I don’t have an excellent feel for snow accumulations yet, but my initial thoughts are possibly 1-to-2 inches south of 8 Mile Road and perhaps a couple more inches more north of 8 Mile. Obviously, this could change.

