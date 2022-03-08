Metro Detroit weather: Morning flakes before a nice stretch

DETROIT – Scattered flurries and light snow showers have been coming and going early this Tuesday morning just enough to keep us on our toes as we head out and about into temps in the upper 20s to low 30s and wind chills in the lower 20s. Parts of Metro Detroit will see snow trying to stick creating slightly more slippery roads mainly west of Downtown Detroit. Not everybody will be seeing problems from this precipitation, and the roads are in pretty good shape where we’re seeing fewer flakes obviously. So, the nuisance is a slick morning drive in spots and you may need a few extra minutes for your drive, and the boots for the walk with the dog or to the bus stop.

Sunrise is at 6:57 a.m.

The snow showers become nothing more than flurries around Metro Detroit between 8am and noon, making the rest of the afternoon a dry Tuesday with partly sunny skies and highs around 40 degrees. There won’t be much of a breeze today W 5-10mph so it will only feel a couple of degrees cooler. That morning snow certainly didn’t land or stick everywhere but where it did, it will melt with that filtered sunshine and 40 degree temperature which is just a few degrees below our climatological average highs for early to mid March. Skies will stay at least partly cloudy through the evening hours with a gradual cool down after sunset.

Sunset is at 6:32 p.m.

Wednesday will be the pick day of the week with abundant sunshine for at least the second half of the day. We will start with mostly cloudy skies and morning temps in the mid to upper 20s. Partly sunny skies will gradually give way to mostly sunny skies and a nice warm-up with highs in the mid 40s with many of us reaching for those upper 40s and a little bit of a pesky breeze W 5-15mph.

Thursday will be another nice one with those same mid to upper 20s as we get up and get going, and then highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s under partly sunny skies. The winds shift to the north 5-12 keeping a cooler stream of air flowing into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario Thursday and Friday. Friday starts dry in the 20s and then we anticipate a wintry mix moving in through the afternoon and evening. Highs will likely make it to near 40F and we may see more rain than snow at first which seems to be the way things have been going.

The rain and snow mix will switch to all snow Friday night and we will see snow showers for the first half of the weekend. We may see an inch or two of new snow through Saturday morning, but that depends on how long the rain holds on Friday before we switch over. Temps tumble Saturday staying in the middle 20s and we’ll see some blowing snow in blustery conditions NW 15-25mph as the cooler air slides across Metro Detroit.

The stiff and cold breeze sticks around Sunday and we have another shot at snow late Sunday into Monday.

We will keep you posted as this weekend’s wet weather approaches, but do yourself a favor and get the Local4Casters App. It’s all you need to prepare for our active weather in Pure Michigan and around the World. Plus, It’s free!

