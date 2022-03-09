Metro Detroit weather: Cold front moves through ahead of Friday snowfall

DETROIT – A cold front will cross through Metro Detroit on Wednesday afternoon and early evening, but you’ll hardly know it’s around, since it’ll be dry with just a few clouds.

Partly cloudy skies overnight, combined with light wind and that cooler air mass coming, in will allow temperatures to drop into the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday’s sunset is at 6:33 p.m., and Thursday’s sunrise is at 6:54 a.m.

Thursday

Partly cloudy and cooler Thursday. Although there is some disagreement among some of the high-resolution computer models as to just how much cloud cover we’ll end up with Thursday, at this point, I have to believe we’ll have at least partial sunshine, if not more.

The cooler air mass will limit highs to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius), which is slightly below our long-term average. Northwest winds will only blow at 3 to 6 mph.

Increasing clouds Thursday night, with lows in the mid-20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Ad

Friday

Snow develops Friday. The dry air mass overhead in the morning may slow the snow’s progress for a while, so we may be able to salvage the Friday morning rush hour. However, it appears that we’ll grease things up for the afternoon commute.

There is quite a discrepancy among the models in terms of snow amounts Friday. Right now, I’m thinking something along the lines of an inch of snow as an average across the area. Of course, there will be variations. Thursday’s model runs should have a much better handle on things, so check back with me then.

Highs Friday in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius) mean that, if we can get enough of the snow, it’ll be good packing snow for the kids to make snow forts and snowmen!

The snow ends Friday evening, with some breaks in the clouds developing later at night. Lows in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius) as an Arctic air mass slides overhead.

Ad

Weekend forecast

Saturday starts with partial sunshine, but we should become mostly cloudy by late morning. Highs will only reach the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius), but breezy northwest winds will keep wind chills around 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius) during the afternoon,.

Becoming partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows again in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius).

Don’t forget to set your clocks forward one hour before you go to sleep Saturday night, as we return to daylight saving time at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Mostly cloudy Sunday morning ahead of a warmer air mass headed this way, and some models even suggest that a few snowflakes may be possible as that warmer air approaches. But then, becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon, with breezy southwest winds boosting temperatures back into the mid-40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Then, get ready for some near-60-degree (15 degrees Celsius) weather by the middle of next week!

Ad

Weather links