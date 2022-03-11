Metro Detroit weather: Arctic air moving in

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Thursday night’s snow overachieved a bit but panned out perfectly in terms of the geographical layout of who got the most snow, which was the northwestern half of the area where two-to-three inches fell in some spots. An average of one to one-and-a-half inches of good packing snow covered the ground this morning for the rest of us. Since pavement temperatures were above freezing last night, a lot of this snow melted until the pavement cooled to freezing.

We now turn our attention to an Arctic cold front crossing the area this evening. This front will generate a few snow showers but nothing of any consequence. The frigid air streaming in behind it is more important, which will plummet temperatures into the mid-teens (-9 degrees Celsius) by dawn.

Friday (March 11) evening’s sunset is at 6:35 p.m., and Saturday morning’s sunrise is at 6:50 a.m. These times will shift one hour forward Sunday as we start Daylight Saving Time.

Saturday

Partly cloudy skies will start our Saturday, but it’ll become mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs will struggle into the mid-20s (-4 degrees Celsius), with wind chills in the single digits to low-teens (-17 to -12 degrees Celsius) due to a gusty northwest wind at 15 to 25 mph.

We’ll have temporary clearing Saturday night before more clouds roll in the afternoon and around midnight. Lows in the mid-to-upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius).

Don’t forget to set your clocks forward one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.

Snow develops Sunday morning ahead of an approaching warm front; we’ll probably see less than an inch out of this. Then cloudy and warmer weather for the afternoon, with highs in the low-to-mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius), although it’ll be another breezy day.

Next week

Next week promises to be warmer, much warmer. In fact, we’ll be near or above 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius) both Wednesday and Thursday. The coolest day of the week should be Tuesday, with a high of only 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

