Metro Detroit weather: How warm will we get this week?

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – While it’s too early to say that we’ve turned the corner, I can say with confidence that it’ll be quite a while before we see anything even remotely resembling the wintry temperatures we had this past Saturday (March 11).

Clouds will increase overnight, with lows in the low-to-mid-30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius), with a light and variable wind. That’s a lot warmer than Saturday’s high temperature.

Monday evening’s sunset is at 7:39 p.m., and Tuesday morning’s sunrise is at 7:45 a.m.

Tuesday

Tuesday will start cloudy, and there will be a few scattered showers around in the morning through early afternoon, but not everybody will necessarily see one. Clouds then start moving out in the late afternoon, early evening timeframe. Highs Tuesday cool off a bit into the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius) and even cooler north of M-59. Southwest wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Partly cloudy Tuesday night, and there could be some areas of dense fog developing late at night; stay tuned. Lows in the mid-30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Ad

Wednesday

Partly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid-40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Thursday

Thursday will see a slight chance for rain showers with increasing clouds. As long as those showers hold off, perhaps the luck of the Irish will be with us on this St. Patrick’s Day. You’ll want to get out and enjoy highs in the low-to-mid 60s, which sounds a lot better than the 16 to 18 degrees Celsius that our Canadian friends across the river call it.

Friday

Rain showers are more likely Thursday night into Friday, with lows Thursday night in the mid-40s (7 degrees Celsius), and highs Friday cooling down to near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

The storm system crossing the state Friday will pull down some cooler air behind it, which means that any lingering precipitation Saturday morning could be rain, snow, or a mix. That’ll eventually move out, but highs Saturday in the mid-40s (8 degrees Celsius) combined with a stiff breeze means that it’ll be our second consecutive Saturday with less-than-ideal weather. I’m good as long as we get these out of the way before summer.

Ad

Sunday, however, looks better with mostly sunny skies and highs rebounding into the low-to-mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.