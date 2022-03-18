Metro Detroit weather: Rain increases during evening, thunder possible

DETROIT – We’ve gotten through most of Friday with just an isolated shower or two. But rain will increase during the evening, and I can’t rule out a rumble of thunder.

Temperatures will drop into the mid-40s (7 degrees Celsius) by dawn, with northeast wind becoming southeast at 4-8 mph.

Friday’s sunset is at 7:43 p.m., and Saturday’s sunrise is at 7:38 a.m.

Batches of showers will continue through the day Saturday, but keep in mind that there may be some breaks from time to time. Total rainfall through Saturday will be between a half-inch and 1 inch for most of us.

Saturday

Highs Saturday should reach the low 50s around lunchtime, with temps then slowly falling by mid-afternoon. Wind will become southwest at 10-15 mph.

Showers gradually move out Saturday night, but before they end, it may get just cool enough for some wet snowflakes. Don’t worry -- they won’t have any travel impacts. Lows in the low to mid-30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Sunday

We’ll start Sunday mostly cloudy, but those clouds will be rudely kicked out by some dry air aggressively moving in from west to east, and we’ll be mostly sunny by the end of the morning and through the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s (13 degrees Celsius) will make for a very nice Sunday afternoon.

Start of spring

How appropriate: The vernal equinox, which is simply the astronomical start of spring, occurs at 11:33 a.m. Sunday.

As you know, the earth is not oriented straight up and down. If you draw a line from the north pole to the south pole, that line would be tilted 23.5 degrees from vertical.

The earth’s tilt does not change throughout the year as it orbits the sun. So, in the winter, the northern hemisphere where we live is tilted away from the sun. That means the sun is lower in the sky and its rays are therefore weaker, which is our cold winter season.

Conversely, in the summer, the northern hemisphere is tilted toward the sun, so the sun is higher in the sky. Its rays are therefore stronger, and we enjoy our warm summer season.

On the vernal (spring) and autumnal (fall) equinoxes, the sun is basically shining “sideways” on the earth. On those two days, its rays are directly over the equator, and that’s what is happening at 11:33 a.m. Sunday. That is the moment that the sun’s rays will be directly over the equator.

Here’s some fun trivia for you to amaze your friends with:

The word “equinox” is Latin for “equal nights” -- that makes sense because we have nearly 12 hours of day and night on the day of the equinoxes.

The earth is actually a little bit closer to the sun in our winter than in our summer! But that tilt I explained above is why we’re still colder in the winter than in the summer, even though we’re a little closer to the sun.

