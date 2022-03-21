Metro Detroit weather: First full spring day was mild Monday with some filtered sunshine

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday, Motown.

The first full 24 hour day of spring is mild with fuzzy sunshine.

Comfortable weather continues Monday (March 21) evening. Monday night gets a bit chillier and cloudier, with some showers returning Tuesday. A lot more rain arrives Wednesday.

Monday afternoon is partly sunny, mostly cloudy, mild, and gorgeous.

Thermometer readings will be in the 50s to near 60° across much of southeast Michigan. We have perfect weather for afterschool activities like softball practice, going to the park, and relaxing by the river.

Monday evening will be mostly cloudy and cool. Temperatures will be near 50°F and then sinking to the 40s.

Sunset is at 7:47 p.m.

Monday night will be cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Tuesday

Sunrise is at 7:33 a.m.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers arriving by noon. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Jackets will be needed to stay warm most of the day.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be the wettest day of the week. Persistent light to moderate rain will fall during the morning and afternoon. Temperatures return to 50°F or just a bit more.

Thursday

Showers become more scattered on Thursday. It will be milder than average again, with highs near 50°F.

Friday

Friday will be a bit chillier but brighter. I will be in the upper 40s. Saturday has a chance of rain showers with chili conditions and highs near 45°F.

