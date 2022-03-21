Metro Detroit weather: Read for more weather changes?

How about that sunshine yesterday? As expected, we more than made up for that crummy weather on Saturday with a beautiful day on Sunday. And the changes keep on coming, as you’ll read below…

Our Marvelous Monday will start off with some sunshine, and then you’ll notice some high cirrus clouds drifting in. By afternoon, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, with the only shower chance being in Sanilac County…and maybe only the northern half of the county (north of M-46)…keep an eye on the Local4Casters weather app’s real-time radar if you live up that way to monitor the afternoon rain chances.

There will be a tremendous range in temperatures this afternoon. Some of you in the south will hit the low-to-mid 60s (16 to 18 degrees Celsius). The central part of the area will probably stop in the mid-to-upper 50s (13 to 15 degrees Celsius). Meanwhile, the northern part of the area may not even hit 50 degrees (9 degrees Celsius).

Wind will be light and variable, so no problems there.

Today’s sunset is at 7:47 p.m., and Tuesday’s sunrise is at 7:33 a.m.

Increasing clouds Monday night, with lows in the mid-30s to near 40 degrees (2 to 4 degrees Celsius). Northeast wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Tuesday will feature scattered showers, which means that there will be dry periods, too. Keep an eye on the app’s real-time radar to time your walks with the dog, or when to head out from work to grab some lunch. Highs only in the mid-40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Rain increases Tuesday night. Remember this past Friday night? We get a repeat performance this Tuesday night. Lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Showers and perhaps even some scattered thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday. Highs in the low to mid 50s (11 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Showers continue Wednesday night, with lows in the mid-40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Scattered showers are still possible on Thursday, with highs in the low-50s (10 to 11 degrees Celsius).

Showers finally end Thursday night, with lows in the upper-30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s (7 to 9 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Saturday will be our third consecutive Saturday with less than ideal weather. Although it appears dry, we’ll probably have mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions, with highs in the mid-40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Sunday will feature more sunshine than Saturday…probably partly cloudy skies…but it’ll still be breezy, and even colder than Saturday with highs only near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius). But as long as we get the sunshine, that’ll help a lot.