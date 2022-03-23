Metro Detroit weather: Rainy Tuesday night, soggy Wednesday morning followed by storms

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Soggy, windy, and chilly are the three words that sum up the weather tonight and tomorrow. And there’s a good chance of wet weather and windy conditions lingering the day after tomorrow. This weekend is calmer but colder.

Sunset is at 7:48 p.m.

Here’s a timeline of wet weather expected:

11 p.m., Tuesday to 9 a.m., Wednesday: Steady rain that will be heavy, at times.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday: Lighter, more scattered rain will fall.

After 2 p.m., Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms are possible with a risk of lightning, torrential downpours, and gusty winds.

So, Tuesday (March 22) night will be soggy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be wet and chilly with steady rain for the morning commute, a bit of a lull midday, and showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon commute and evening hours. Detroiters must be on guard for ponding on area roads in the morning. There is a “Marginal Risk” of substantial to severe storms with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and damaging wind and hail in the afternoon and evening.

Remember to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” and find an alternate route when coming upon standing water. “When It Roars, Get Indoors” means seek shelter whenever lightning is present. Before the power goes out, it’s always a good idea to Plug In, Power Up, and Get Portable - charge your mobile devices, have fresh batteries, and know where your flashlight and weather radio is located.

One to two inches of rain may fall by the end of Wednesday, with more to come.

Thursday

Thursday and Friday will have scattered rain showers with persistent chilly conditions. Highs in the middle and upper 40s each day.

Weekend forecast

Saturday and Sunday will be drier and a bit colder. Afternoon temps will be between 40 and 45 degrees.

