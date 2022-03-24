Metro Detroit weather: Rain showers could change to wet snowflakes by Friday night

DETROIT – We received a solid three-quarters of an inch to well over an inch of rain the past two days, and the unsettled weather pattern is set to continue -- albeit with lighter rain amounts.

We’ll see some showers Thursday night, with a cooler night ahead, as lows drop into the mid- to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius). It’ll be a breezy night, too, with gusty southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Thursday’s sunset is at 7:50 p.m., and Friday’s sunrise is at 7:28 a.m.

Scattered showers are possible throughout our Finally Friday, with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be a breezy day, with west winds at 10-20 mph.

A compact, potent upper-level disturbance tracks right across southern Michigan on Friday night, with rain showers increasing, and then mixing with or changing to wet snowflakes later at night. Some of us could even get a little dusting! Lows in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Ad

Weekend forecast

That upper-level disturbance will reinforce a colder-than-normal temperature regime that will remain with us through the weekend. We’ll get some wet snowflakes Saturday morning, then perhaps a few cold rain showers or spots of drizzle Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius), with breezy conditions putting wind chills in the mid-20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Sunday will be the drier of the two days, with mostly cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy. It’ll still be breezy and even colder than Saturday, with highs only in the mid-30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius) and wind chills in the upper-teens to near 20 degrees (-6 degrees Celsius). I hate writing about wind chill in March.

We get clear blue skies Monday, which will sure help, since highs will still be in the mid-30s (3 degrees Celsius). That sunshine, combined with light wind, will make Monday a much more comfortable day than Sunday.

Ad

Temperatures warm up big time for the middle of the week, but another storm system heads our way, too, so we won’t have much opportunity to enjoy the warmer temps.

Weather links