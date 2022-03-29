Metro Detroit weather: Winter weather advisory issued, freezing rain ahead

DETROIT – Everything is panning out as expected thus far with the forecast. After a lovely day Tuesday (March 29), clouds will increase, and a period of snow and or sleet will move into the far southwestern part of our area as we approach midnight and then spread northeastward over the next few hours. The snow and or sleet will be brief, as it will quickly change to freezing rain; that’s raindrops falling into a below-freezing layer of air near the surface and, thus, freezing into ice on contact. That process will happen quicker on elevated surfaces, such as decks, mailboxes, etc., than on the roads, as the pavement temperature is above freezing and needs to cool to freezing first before the water can freeze into ice.

Accordingly, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of southeast Michigan from later this evening through Wednesday morning. Those of you who work the graveyard shift should use extra caution tonight heading to and from work.

Temperatures overnight will initially drop into the upper-20s (-2 degrees Celsius), and perhaps even a little colder in the Thumb, before leveling off and then starting a slow rise in the middle of the night. Wind will blow from the east and increase to 10 to 15 mph. That easterly wind could keep some of you near the shoreline closer to or above freezing, which would lower your ice impact.

Wednesday

Temperatures will rise above freezing from south to north Wednesday morning, with the above-freezing temperatures finally reaching the Thumb by noon or so. Any scattered lingering showers in the morning will end, and we should be dry for the afternoon with even a few breaks of sun possible. With a warm front crossing the area, that will boost temperatures into the low-60s (17 degrees Celsius) during the afternoon! East winds will shift to the southeast behind the warm front and blow at 10 to 20 mph, so it’ll be a breezy day, but breezy warmth is okay in my book.

Showers are possible again Wednesday night ahead of an approaching cold front, with temperatures remaining in the mid-50s (12 degrees Celsius) for most of the night.

Thursday

We’ll start Thursday with some showers as the cold front moves through first thing in the morning and then be mostly dry for the remainder of the day. The temperature first thing in the morning will be the warmest temp you’ll experience all day, so don’t be fooled. Temps will drop into the mid-40s (8 degrees Celsius) by the end of the afternoon, and it’ll be windy. In fact, don’t be surprised if wind gusts exceed 40 mph early Thursday when the cold front is in the area.

A few flurries or light snow showers are possible Thursday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Friday

Mostly cloudy Friday morning, then becoming mostly sunny by mid-to-late afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius) will be breezy.

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

The weekend forecast has become a little more complicated, as an upper-level system now appears to track across the area Saturday night. Timing is always tricky this far in advance, so, at this point, I think we’ll start Saturday primarily sunny, then see clouds increase during the afternoon with highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

We may see a light rain shower Saturday night. If I have the timing right, any showers will be out of the area by dawn Sunday, leaving us dry for the second half of the weekend, albeit with mostly cloudy or partly sunny skies and highs again near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

