Metro Detroit weather: First ice, then wind, and now cold air to move in

DETROIT – What a past 36 hours it’s been! Of course, Wednesday (March 30) morning started with that freezing rain. Then a potent warm front crossed the area Wednesday night, bringing a sharp boost in temperatures that rose 10 to 15 degrees in just a couple of hours at night. That warmer air mass then allowed stronger wind aloft to reach the surface, with many of us seeing wind gusts between 45 and 55 mph late at night and this morning. Then a potent cold front crossed the area, and temperatures crashed 10 to 15 degrees within three hours. Whew. If this doesn’t describe weather-whiplash, then I don’t know what does.

A few raindrops or snowflakes are possible through the night ahead, with lows near freezing by Friday morning. Southwest winds will shift to the west and diminish to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

Thursday

This evening’s sunset is at 7:58 p.m., and Friday morning’s sunrise is at 7:16 a.m.

Friday

Our final Friday starts with clouds and perhaps a few flakes. Still, any light snow showers will quickly end; with mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions for most of the daylight hours, our best chance to see some sun will be around dinner time or early Friday evening before sunset. Highs Friday in the low-to-mid-40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius), with a northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph making it feel colder.

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the upper-20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Saturday starts with some sunshine, then clouds increase, and some rain showers are possible either late in the day or developing Saturday evening. Highs in the upper 40s (9 to 10 degrees Celsius).

Rain showers Saturday night may mix with some wet snowflakes. Lows in the mid-30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Even if Sunday starts with a few drops or flakes, they should end, and the balance of the day should be dry, albeit mostly cloudy. Highs again in the upper 40s (9 to 10 degrees Celsius).

