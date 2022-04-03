Metro Detroit weather: More rain is on the way - what to expect this week

It should be dry with temperatures headed below 40 degrees Sunday evening.

Clouds will hang with us for the most part on the rest of this Sunday, but there is hope for a few breaks here and there.

A few spotty showers remain possible as well, but as previously advertised, they’ll be few and far between.

The overnight period should be fairly quiet as rain approaches. Temperatures will drop into the middle 30s.

A soggy start to the week is expected with rain throughout most of the day Monday. This starts in the morning and continues past sunset. At times, there may even be a few flakes that try to mix in, mainly north of M-59. Highs Monday will be in the middle 40s.

After a dry Tuesday, more wet weather returns for the second half of the week.

Rain is around Wednesday, with a few lingering showers at times on Thursday. More scattered rain returns for Friday as well. On top of the rain, which could add up to over an inch in spots for the week, it’s going to be getting pretty breezy.

Ad

Wind gusts Wednesday through Friday will likely exceed 35 miles per hour, so hang on to your hats.

For those going to the Tigers Opening Day game on Friday, grab the rain gear and try to stay warm, as we’ll be in the 40s with breezy conditions and showers.

There is a slight bump in temperatures for the middle part of the week, with highs in the upper 50s. But it’s short-lived, as we’re back in the 40s by Friday and Saturday.