Metro Detroit weather: Slippery Monday with chilly light rain at night

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday, Motown.

To the song, “Sometimes it snows in April,” the time is today. Some places have rain, others have a rain-snow mix, and many locations have snow. Monday (April 4) remains chilly and slippery. Temperature stabilizes and even rises above freezing Monday night with some chilly raindrops. Tuesday will be milder and calmer. More slick weather arrives afterward, including Opening Day for the Detroit Tigers.

Disruptive weather continues Monday afternoon. Raindrops and snowflakes will be much more widely scattered than earlier today, and streets and sidewalks will be wet and slippery. Temperatures hover in the low 30s in Livingston County and areas north of M-59; in the middle and upper 30s south of M-59 north of I-94 from Ann Arbor to Detroit; and near 40°F, evening 50°F, in our South Zone closer to the Michigan-Ohio border.

Monday evening will be cloudy and chilly. Possibly when will keep temperatures in the middle and upper 30s. Scattered chilly rain as possible after dinner time and before midnight.

Sunset is at 8:03 p.m.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 30s. Fog develops overnight and visibility will drop to two miles or less in some locations. Use caution while driving, especially in areas where it will be difficult to see. Stay alert for pedestrians, bicyclists and children walking to school.

Sunrise is at 7:09 a.m.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be the loveliest day of the work-week. After a foggy start, it will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and milder. That southerly wind will boost our temperatures into the 50s.

Mid-week forecast

Rain returns with lower temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. Daytime temperatures will be in the 40s, and nighttime temperatures will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Baseball fans will need their favorite Tigers hat jacket, sweatshirt, scarf, and gloves to stay warm for the Tigers home opener at Comerica Park.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. against the Chicago White Sox.

In typical Motor City fashion, a wintry mix of rain and snow is possible in afternoon temperatures and low 40s.

