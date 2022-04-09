Metro Detroit weather: Another cold night ahead, but sunshine returns Sunday

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Finally some good news in the forecast, as sunshine makes a comeback to wrap up the weekend. We have to make it through another cold night though first.

Overnight, clouds will break and give way to more clearing. That will allow temperatures to drop into the lower 30s. While winds should be fairly light, it’ll still be enough to give us wind chills in the lower 20s. So a cold start to your Sunday is expected.

In the afternoon Sunday with more sunshine, temperatures climb into the middle 50s for highs. The temperature will continue to trend upward for the majority of next week. By the middle part of the week, we’ll be in the middle to upper 60s. The trade off, though, rain chances return as well.

On Monday, a few showers are expected, mainly in the morning. Some of that rain may even get here late Sunday night, but the majority of what falls will be in the morning hours Monday. There’s also the chance some along the Lake Erie shoreline could see some more rain later in the day Monday.

More showers are expected late Tuesday into Wednesday. With a developing low, winds will also kick up as well for the middle part of the week. On Thursday, a few more showers and possibly even thunderstorms are on tap, mainly in the morning hours. This caps off another active week weather-wise.