Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers Monday, then chillier at night

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday, Motown.

Morning showers and thunderstorms are followed by sunshine and milder conditions. Scattered showers are possible for the afternoon commute.

Monday night will be pleasant and cooler.

Tuesday and the middle of the week become warmer. After more showers and storms arrive midweek, some of which will be quite nasty, it becomes brighter in a little cooler for Friday and the holiday weekend.

Monday

Monday is partly sunny to mostly cloudy, and mild. Temperatures venture into the mid- and upper 60s, with a chance of scattered rain showers for the ride home from work and after-school activities.

Monday evening will be mostly cloudy and cool. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

Sunset is at 8:10 p.m.

Monday night will be partly cloudy and chilly. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 30s and 40s.

Tuesday

Sunrise is at 6:57 a.m.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and warmer. Afternoon temperatures reach the mid-60s. This will be a great carwash day, and one for kids to enjoy outdoor recess.

Showers and storms race across the thumb Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday

It becomes warmer Wednesday, with daytime temperatures near 70°.

For the much of Southeast Michigan, including Detroit, Wednesday becomes mostly cloudy, with rain showers and thunderstorms possible, especially in the afternoon and evening.

There is a marginal risk of strong to severe storms, with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail from Wednesday through Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday

Thursday will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be warm again, with highs in the mid-60s.

Once a cold front passes, the weather settles down and cools off. Friday’s high temperatures will be in the mid-50s. We will have pleasant weather for Passover and Good Friday.

Weekend forecast

Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny and seasonably cool. Highs will be in the lower mid-50s.

Happy Easter, Sunday! Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s for sunrise services. Afternoon temperatures reach the mid-50s, with partly sunny skies.

