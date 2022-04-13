Metro Detroit weather: Monitoring a severe storm threat

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – It’s been a rainy afternoon, but, as expected, no rough weather has crossed the area. However, Wednesday (April 13) night may be a different story as a cold front will move through during the overnight hours. There’s both good and bad news with this front.

The good news is that it will cross the area at night when it’s cooler and, therefore, less unstable. So, if you’re watching the line of severe storms to our west this evening, be aware that it should begin a weakening phase as it approaches southeast Michigan.

The bad news is that the wind field aloft is robust and with some wind shear. So this will be a race against time: the favorable dynamics aloft creating severe weather to our west versus the increasingly unfavorable timing as the line of storms heads into our area.

IF any severe weather makes it into our area, those farthest west are at greatest risk for wind gusts that potentially could approach 60 mph.

Ad

Thursday

The rain will end before dawn Thursday, and skies will quickly clear out as well. Low should drop into the low-to-mid-40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius), with south winds shifting to the west behind the cold front at 15 to 25 mph.

This evening’s sunset is at 8:13 p.m., and Thursday morning’s sunrise is at 6:54 a.m.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies on Thursday, but it’ll be windy with west to southwest winds at 20 to 30 mph and gusts that may hit 40 mph. Accordingly, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all of southeast Michigan from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper-50s (13 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Skies to become partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Good Friday

Showers are likely on Good Friday, with highs in the mid-50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius); you’ll likely need the umbrella if you’re going to services.

With a bit of luck, the showers should diminish to a more scattered pattern by late Friday afternoon and perhaps end altogether in some spots if you’re heading to a Seder to begin Passover. You can’t let that Matza get wet!

Ad

Easter weekend forecast

Right now, the holiday weekend looks dry, albeit cool. Saturday looks partly cloudy overall and breezy with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Easter Sunday looks mostly sunny and breezy first thing in the morning – hang onto those Easter bonnets! - with the wind starting to diminish during the afternoon. Highs again in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.