Metro Detroit weather: Severe storm threat decreasing tonight

DETROIT – I have a bit of good news to report: our severe storm threat tonight appears to be decreasing.

I explained this on Local 4 News at 6 but, if you missed that, here’s a quick overview. As expected, a massive line of severe weather has developed to our south. To put this in perspective: tornado watches are in effect this evening from the southern Indiana state line all the way down to Louisiana.

That’s a huge chunk of real estate under the threat for tornadoes. As bad as this sounds, it actually can be good news for us (not that I’m relishing in somebody else’s bad luck…I’m just explaining this). You see, as that line of storms moves eastward, it will block the transport of low-level warmth and moisture and prevent some of that from getting to southeast Michigan. Since any storms that approach our area will be doing so overnight when it’s cooler and less unstable, preventing anything that increases instability helps temper the robustness of the storms when they get here.

So, while I cannot give you the 100% all-clear, I feel pretty confident in saying that our risk for severe storms tonight has diminished steadily through the day and into this evening.

Remain alert, and remember that the Local4Casters app will alert you to any approaching dangerous weather (assuming you have alerts turned on).

Any showers we get overnight will end before dawn Thursday, and skies will quickly clear out as well. Low should drop into the low-to-mid-40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius), with south winds shifting to the west behind the approaching cold front at 15 to 25 mph.

This evening’s sunset is at 8:13 p.m., and Thursday morning’s sunrise is at 6:54 a.m.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies on Thursday, but it’ll be windy with west to southwest winds at 20 to 30 mph, and gusts that may exceed 40 mph. Accordingly, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all of southeast Michigan from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper-50s (13 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Showers are likely on Good Friday, with highs in the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius)…you’ll likely need the umbrella if you’re going to services.

With a bit of luck, the showers should diminish to a more scattered pattern by late Friday afternoon, and perhaps end altogether in some spots if you’re heading to a Seder to begin Passover. Can’t let that Matza get wet!

Weekend Outlook

Right now the holiday weekend looks dry, albeit cool. Saturday looks partly cloudy overall, and breezy…with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Easter Sunday looks mostly sunny and breezy first thing in the morning – hang onto those Easter bonnets! - with the wind starting to diminish during the afternoon. Highs again in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

