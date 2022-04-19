Metro Detroit weather: Chilly, breezy Tuesday with warm-up on the way

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday, Motown.

One to four inches of snow fell yesterday. Today some of it will melt under mostly cloudy skies and chilly and breezy conditions. It becomes colder overnight. It continues to warm up tomorrow and the rest of the week, including this weekend.

Clouds hang over Detroit in Southeast Michigan for the rest of Tuesday (April 19). Their bark is worse than their bite. It remains mostly dry with an odd sprinkle here and there. It will be chilly and breezy, with highs in the middle 40s and wind gusts near 30 mph or more.

Tuesday evening will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures fall to the 30s after dinner time.

Sunset is at 8:19 p.m.

Tuesday night will be colder under most of the partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows fall to the 20s. Remember to bring your pets and potted plants indoors. Make sure those furnaces are working too.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be mostly sunny in the morning and, partly sunny, mostly cloudy in the afternoon. With enough sunshine, it gets milder, and highs will reach the low 50s to near 55°F.

Thursday

Wednesday night and Thursday morning, rain arrives. That rain goes away for the rest of Thursday, especially lunchtime in the afternoon. So the day will not be a washout. It will be warmer, much warmer. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 60s near 70°F with enough sunshine by late in the day.

Sunrise is at 6:45 a.m.

Friday

Friday will be partly sunny and a bit cooler but seasonable. Afternoon temperatures reach 60°F.

Weekend forecast

Friday night and Saturday morning have another chance of rain. Sunshine returns again by Saturday afternoon. It becomes even warmer with a Mercury rising to the 70s.

Sunday has a chance of showers, and it will be warm. Highs will be in the low 70s.

