Metro Detroit weather: Breaking down rain chances for early this week

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – It usually doesn’t work out this way, but we couldn’t ask for better timing for a return to summer-like warmth -- what a weekend that was!

So, no complaints now that the warm air has pushed east. The showers in the area should gradually diminish Monday evening, with mostly cloudy skies dominating through the night ahead. Temps should bottom out generally in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius), with a west wind at 10-15 mph.

Monday’s sunset is at 8:26 p.m., and Tuesday’s sunrise is at 6:36 a.m.

Tuesday

I think we’ll remain dry for the Tuesday morning rush hour, but an approaching upper-level disturbance will not only generate some afternoon rain showers, but also reinforce the incoming colder air mass. Highs will only reach the mid- to upper 40s (8-9 degrees Celsius), with a west wind continuing at 10-15 mph. As temperatures drop into the low 40s (5-6 degrees Celsius) Tuesday evening, don’t be surprised if you see a few wet snowflakes. Ugh!

Ad

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with scattered rain and snow showers. Lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday

A few of those snowflakes could linger into Wednesday morning, but most of the day should be dry, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs only in the low to mid-40s (6 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Skies clear Wednesday night, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius), and it will be colder away from our Urban Heat Island.

Later this week

We finally get into a little stretch of nice weather. starting with mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday, and highs mostly in the mid-50s (12 to 14 degrees Celsius).

Weekend weather

The first half of the weekend looks decidedly better than the second half, at least from Monday’s vantage point five days ahead of time. As long as the timing holds, we should have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Saturday, with highs near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

The details are very uncertain, but it appears that we have a chance of showers Sunday, with highs in the mid-60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius).

Ad

Weather links