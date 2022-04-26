Metro Detroit weather: Rain comes with chance of wet snowflakes

DETROIT – Monday’s rain has moved out, and we’ll have mostly cloudy skies the remainder of the night. Some high-resolution computer models suggest a few breaks developing, while others have more clearing with partly cloudy skies for a few hours overnight.

Temps should bottom out generally in the upper-30s (4 degrees Celsius), with a west wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday’s sunset was at 8:26 p.m., and Tuesday’s sunrise is at 6:36 a.m.

I think we’ll remain dry for the Tuesday morning rush hour, but an approaching upper-level disturbance will not only generate some afternoon rain showers, but also reinforce the incoming colder air mass (in fact, the most robust showers could have some sleet, too).

Highs will only reach the mid- to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius), with a west wind continuing at 10 to 15 mph. As temperatures drop into the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius) Tuesday evening, don’t be surprised if you see some wet snowflakes. Ugh!

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with scattered rain and snow showers. Lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

A few of those flakes could linger into Wednesday morning, but most of the day should be dry, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs only in the low to mid-40s (6 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Skies clear Wednesday night, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius), and it will be colder away from our Urban Heat Island.

We finally get into a little stretch of nice weather starting with mostly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday, and highs mostly in the mid-50s (12 to 14 degrees Celsius).

Weekend weather

The first half of the weekend looks decidedly better than the second half, at least from Monday’s vantage point five days ahead of time. As long as the timing holds, we should have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Saturday, with highs near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

The details are very uncertain, but it appears that we have a chance of showers on Sunday, with highs in the mid-60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius).

