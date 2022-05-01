Metro Detroit weather: Warm Sunday afternoon with rain, storm chances

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Overview

The first day of May will have wet weather, and it will be warmer. During the day, the sun reappears, then disappears from time to time, with clouds and a second round of showers and storms.

Sunday forecast

Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny, with scattered showers and storms. It continues to get warmer, with highs around 70 degrees or higher.

Sunday evening will be warm, with scattered showers fading away. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Today’s sunset is at 8:33 p.m.

Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy, and cool. Overnight lows will be in the 40s or 50 degrees.

Cool week ahead

Monday will be partly sunny and cool. Highs will be near 60 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will return for Tuesday. It will be mild, with afternoon temperatures in the low 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Welcome to Cinco de Mayo, Thursday. There’s only a slight chance of showers, with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. It will continue to be cool, with highs around 60 degrees.

Friday becomes partly sunny. Daytime temperatures will be near 60 degrees.

