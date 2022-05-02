Metro Detroit weather:

DETROIT – Good Monday morning! Scattered, light rain showers are letting up and should vanish from the area which means a mostly dry day ahead for us here in Metro Detroit. Our roadways are in pretty good shape and mostly dry with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees as you head out and a steady breeze today WSW 5-13mph making it feel a few degrees cooler. The clouds will be difficult to scour out of our skies even after the widely scattered and light rain has moved on. Expect to see a few areas of low clouds which may leak some drizzle here and there through the mid-morning.

Sunrise is at 6:27 a.m.

Most of the morning and part of the early afternoon will be cloudy today with some sun finally busting through our skies by mid or late afternoon. So, temps will struggle in the middle to upper 50s most of the day with a shot at the low 60s once that sun becomes reality which may not happen until after 3 p.m. That wind will be consistent WSW 5-13 gusting at times 15-20mph but no big problems with the forecast today and we should see a beautiful sunset later today.

SUNSET: 8:34 PM

Tuesday will be a very interesting day to watch as timing is everything when it comes to rain and storm chances. A storm will be moving across the country from the Four Corners of the United States and will bring a surge of moisture from the Gulf as it moves east. We will see clouds increase and thicken through the morning with an isolated shower or two, and better rain chances into the afternoon and evening hours with highs again near 60 degrees. There is a warm front on the move which looks to stay just south of us Tuesday and that will be the spark for some stronger storms. Right now, the severe threat will be in central and southern Ohio and Indiana with garden variety rain showers for most of the afternoon and evening. We will see a few storms bringing thunder and lightning and some good slugs of moisture that could bring an inch or rain or more to parts of Metro Detroit. We will keep you posted as we get constant computer model updates throughout the day and tonight.

Showers will linger into Wednesday morning but, most of Wednesday and at least the first half of Thursday look to be dry. We will see the clouds clear in the late morning and afternoon helping our highs to hit the mid 60s and we would be warmer if not for a steady breeze from the big lakes NE 10-15 gusting 20-25mph keeping 70 degrees just out of reach. Thursday will start dry and with some sunshine for the first half of the day before the next round of showers and storms arrive. The timing has yet to be confirmed by all of our computer model sources but there is a chance for the rain to begin by the late afternoon Thursday. If that is the case, clouds will fill in sooner and highs will likely not get beyond 60F. But if we can hold the rain off until later Thursday or even Friday, then we could see a bit more sunshine and middle 60s to near 70 degrees.

Rain looks to be likely on Friday but it’s not an all-day soaker, with scattered and lighter showers more likely. So much of this depends on the arrival of the rain late Thursday or Friday. This is something to keep an eye on and we’ll bring much clearer forecasts as the model data aligns. But it really does look like an every other day kind of weather pattern showing up for this first week of May and beyond. Just make sure you, your family, and friends all have the Local4Casters App. It’s all you need to stay ahead of Spring showers and active weather here in Pure Michigan and around the World. Best part, it’s free!

