Metro Detroit weather: Summer-like temps continue

DETROIT – Our string of beautiful summer-like days continued today with abundant sunshine and temperatures that rose into the low-to-mid 80s (28 to 30 degrees Celsius). However, it was noticeably cooler near the eastside lakeshores due to the light onshore breeze some of us had.

Mostly clear skies will continue Thursday (May 12) night, with lows in the upper-50s to near 60 degrees (14 to 16 degrees Celsius). South-southeast wind at 2 to 5 mph.

This evening’s sunset is at 8:45 p.m., and Friday morning’s sunrise is at 6:14 a.m.

Friday

Our final Friday will be a carbon copy of our terrific Thursday, as we’ll keep the mostly sunny skies, with highs generally in the low-80s (28 degrees Celsius). Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

There are no changes to Saturday’s forecast: the morning hours will be dry, with a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon. This activity then will become more numerous early Saturday evening. So, Saturday’s bottom line is this:

Morning outdoor activities have a very high probability of being dry.

Some of us will get a pop-up afternoon shower or storm, but not everyone.

Many of us will get an evening shower or storm, so things like twilight golf, evening barbecues, sitting around the fire pit, and eating outside uncovered at restaurants may be in jeopardy.

The warm weather continues Saturday, as highs at least reach 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Once the evening showers and storms end, the rest of Saturday night looks dry, with lows in the upper-50s to near 60 degrees (14 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday, and I still cannot rule out a (mostly afternoon) shower or thunderstorm. The coverage and intensity of any storm depend on the timing of a cold front. We’ll probably get a few showers if it comes through earlier when it’s cooler. However, if the timing is later during the warmest part of the day, scattered robust thunderstorms are possible.

Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius) before temperatures return back closer to average for most of next week, followed by a warming trend toward the end of the week.

