Here’s when you can expect rain as temperatures warm up around Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Rain moved in right on schedule Wednesday (May 18), and it will continue unabated until tonight. Temperatures overnight will remain nearly steady in the low-to-mid-50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius – but cooler in the Thumb), with light east to southeast winds early tonight flipping around and blowing from the west later Wednesday.

Wednesday evening’s sunset is at 8:51 p.m., and Thursday morning’s sunrise is at 6:08 a.m.

Thursday

Thursday should bring a mix of sun and clouds but much warmer temperatures as highs soar into the mid-to-upper-70s (24 to 26 degrees Celsius). West winds become southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday night as a warm front approaches could trigger a shower or thunderstorm later at night, especially the farther north you are in the area. Lows are in the low-to-mid-60s (16 to 18 degrees Celsius).

Friday

It is partly cloudy on Friday, and, right now, the next cold front is slowing down; I think we’ll stay dry on Friday. It’ll be windy and warm, with southwest winds gusting over 30 mph, pushing highs into the mid-to-upper-80s (29 to 31 degrees Celsius).

Ad

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday night, with lows in the mid-60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius). There is the potential for some stronger storms Friday night, but there is a lot of uncertainty about this.

Weekend forecast

The aforementioned cold front gives us a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. The only question is if it’ll rain all day or if there will be breaks in the rain (co-workers are already asking me if they can get yard work projects done Saturday). I’ll hopefully have more detail on that tomorrow, so stay tuned. Highs Saturday will fall back into the mid-to-upper-70s (24 to 26 degrees Celsius) due to the clouds and rain, but it’ll still be humid and breezy.

Showers and possible thunderstorm chances continue Saturday night, with lows in the mid-50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius).

Showers may extend into Sunday morning before ending. With some luck, we’ll be able to salvage the afternoon with partial sunshine developing—breezy highs in the mid-to-upper-60s (18 to 20 degrees Celsius).

Ad

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.