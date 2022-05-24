Here’s when showers are expected to return to Metro Detroit after a pleasant Tuesday

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – A very pleasant Tuesday (May 24) evening is on tap, but changes are on the way in the form of showers, storms, and heat.

For the rest of Tuesday, evening temperatures remain pleasant as they fall through the 60s. Eventual lows overnight will be in the lower 50s with more clouds gathering towards daybreak Wednesday.

Wednesday

After a dry start to the day, a few showers are expected to return. As a warm front lifts north through the area, a few showers can be expected in the afternoon. Once the front is through, and we find ourselves in warmer air, a couple of isolated showers and storms will be possible. The bulk of the action stays out to our west, but a few of us may get in on it.

Thursday

Thursday, our chances for showers and storms go up, especially in the afternoon. There is the potential for severe weather, as most of southeast Michigan is under a marginal risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe weather Thursday. While this threat isn’t all that high strong winds, heavy downpours, and small hail will be possible.

Ad

Friday

A few showers hang around through your Friday, but we’re hoping to dry out later Friday just in time for what should be a nice-looking weekend.

Weekend forecast

Models are trending towards a dry and warmer weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the 70s, but we’re near 80 on Sunday. We continue to warm from there as we top out in the middle 80s on Memorial day, and near 90 on Tuesday.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.