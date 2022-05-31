When to expect a transition from record-setting heatwave to possible showers in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – The hottest day of the year (so far) is almost in the books. After Tuesday (May 31), some changes are on the way.

During the overnight, we’ll see clouds increasing as temperatures drop into the lower 70s, but the main story is the chance for showers and storms to return as a cold front moves in. As we get closer to 4 a.m. or 5 a.m., showers and storms from the west will try to move in. However, these storms will have a hard time holding together as the atmosphere here won’t be as conducive for showers and thunderstorms. We’ll still see some around, but the strongest of the storms will be to our west. While the severe threat isn’t that high, strong winds and small hail will be possible.

Wednesday

These showers and storms should exit after sunrise, but we’re not out of the woods entirely. An isolated shower or storm remains possible during the late morning and early afternoon. Most look to be dry during this time, but a select few may see something develop overhead. Highs Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Thursday

Another shot for rain returns Thursday morning as another disturbance swings through. The rain won’t be around long, but the morning drive looks to be a wet one.

Weekend forecast

Behind this front, we see cooler temperatures and more stable air move in. 70s are on tap Thursday through Saturday; however, we do climb a little higher early next week to near 80 degrees.

