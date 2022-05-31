When to expect showers, severe weather chances over next several hours in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – There’s a chance of showers and severe weather over next several hours in Metro Detroit.

Cold front well out to our west is aiding in shower and storm development in the plains, and it’s headed this way.

It looks like the bulk of the action gets here very late tonight and early Wednesday, but the timing of arrival is a key player.

The overnight timing of this means we’ll have a more stable atmosphere, as the sun isn’t going to be around to fuel any of these storms.

Severe weather can’t be ruled out, but those chances are better to our west. Gusty winds and small hail will be something that will remain possible.