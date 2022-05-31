91º

When to expect showers, severe weather chances over next several hours in Metro Detroit

Cold front aids shower, storm development

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – There’s a chance of showers and severe weather over next several hours in Metro Detroit.

Showers/storms

  • Cold front well out to our west is aiding in shower and storm development in the plains, and it’s headed this way.
  • It looks like the bulk of the action gets here very late tonight and early Wednesday, but the timing of arrival is a key player.
  • The overnight timing of this means we’ll have a more stable atmosphere, as the sun isn’t going to be around to fuel any of these storms.
  • Severe weather can’t be ruled out, but those chances are better to our west. Gusty winds and small hail will be something that will remain possible.
  • Also an isolated rain chance is there Wednesday afternoon, but most miss out on this.

Thursday rain chances

  • Another disturbance brings us rain Thursday morning but looks be of little impact at this point.

Brief cooldown

  • Near 90 today, but after this front moves through we’re cooling to the 70s Thursday through Saturday.

Hurricane season

  • Hurricane season officially begins tomorrow (June 1st)

Remnants of Agatha

  • Agatha (storm that formed in the Pacific and is now over Mexico), could possibly become the 1st named storm of Atlantic hurricane season.
  • As this system moves out over the Gulf of Mexico, the NHC is giving it a 70% chance to form in the next 5 days.
  • If this does happen and this storm gains enough strength, it would change names to Alex, making it the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.
  • If all plays out as anticipated, this storm looks to impact Florida late this week and brush by the Carolinas early next week.

