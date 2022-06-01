Severe storms have come and gone -- here’s what to expect next in Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – A batch of thunderstorms moving northeastward out of Indiana intensified early Wednesday (June 1) afternoon as it entered Wayne County, and wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph caused damage on the city’s westside and downtown. All of the rough weather is now gone, with just some areas of light rain crossing parts of the area late this afternoon.

Skies will initially become partly cloudy this evening, and then clouds will increase again overnight, with cooler lows in the mid-50s (12 to 14 degrees Celsius) and north winds at 2 to 5 mph.

This evening’s sunset is at 9:03 p.m., and Thursday morning’s sunrise is at 5:59 a.m.

Thursday

Some of us will see a light shower Thursday morning, but others may not see a drop. Regardless, any rain moves out by late morning, and skies will become mostly sunny during the afternoon. Highs in the low-70s (21 to 22 degrees Celsius) will be a refreshing break for those who didn’t like the heat and humidity we’ve had in recent days. North winds at 5 to 10 mph coming off of Lake Huron will keep things cooler in the Thumb, but those winds should shift and blow from the west by late afternoon.

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the low-to-mid-50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Friday

Partly cloudy and breezy on Friday, although it’ll be a close call with some rain as a low-pressure area crosses central Ohio. At this point, I think the rain stays south, but we’ll keep an eye on it; we can’t let it rain on Comerica Bank Free Prix Day! Highs in the mid-70s (23 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Grand Prix weekend forecast

Saturday looks nice at the Grand Prix, with partly cloudy skies (perhaps clouds increasing during the afternoon) and highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius), not too hot and not too cold!

There is a change, however, to the Sunday forecast. It now appears that an afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible, although today’s computer models suggest that the best chance is north of M-59. Stay tuned.

