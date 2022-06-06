Rain moves in, then storms overnight in Metro Detroit: Flooding is biggest risk

DETROIT – Here’s a look at the weather for June 6, 2022 and beyond:
Showers/storms through tomorrow morning
- Rain out to the west and southwest are moving closer and will impact your drive home.
- Showers hang around through sunset, then we see a quick break in the action before more storms arrive overnight.
- After midnight through the late morning hours Tuesday is when we see our best chance for showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe.
- Biggest threats are strong winds and flooding, with flooding being the bigger concern.
- Some of us will get over an inch of rain over a few hours stretch, so streams/creeks/rivers will be on the rise.
- Flood Watch in effect for most of southeast Michigan 5pm Monday – 8am Tuesday.
Few showers Wednesday
- Another system brings us a few showers Wednesday, but doesn’t look like we’ll see much nor any severe weather.
Late Week Rain Chances
- The third system of the week drops rain mainly to our south, but right now it looks like we’ll get clipped… so we’re keeping the chances in the forecast.
