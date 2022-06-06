Rain moves in, then storms overnight in Metro Detroit: Flooding is biggest risk

DETROIT – Here’s a look at the weather for June 6, 2022 and beyond:

Rain out to the west and southwest are moving closer and will impact your drive home.

Showers hang around through sunset, then we see a quick break in the action before more storms arrive overnight.

After midnight through the late morning hours Tuesday is when we see our best chance for showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe.

Biggest threats are strong winds and flooding, with flooding being the bigger concern.

Some of us will get over an inch of rain over a few hours stretch, so streams/creeks/rivers will be on the rise.