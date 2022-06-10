Breaking down weekend rain chances in Metro Detroit, next heat wave coming

DETROIT – A few showers continue to fall this afternoon, and more are on tap for parts of the weekend.

For the rest of this afternoon and into the early evening, a few showers will be around. Some of this rain is a touch heavy at times, but for the most part is just light to moderate in intensity. While we are not expecting severe weather, a rumble of thunder or two will remain possible as this activity hangs around.

By around sunset, just about all the rain should fade and give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Lows tonight will be in the lower to middle 50s.

Weekend rain chances

The weekend features rain chances both days, but each day we’re counting on some dry time. Saturday chances look best later in the afternoon and evening, mainly in the north zone. So a good chunk of us stay dry for the vast majority of the day.

Overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning comes the best chance for showers. We will see rain moving through during the overnight period. Even a few showers linger into early Sunday. The afternoon Sunday is still a bit of a question mark, as some models are squeezing out a few showers. If this does play out, these will be few and far between.

Ad

Next week

Looking ahead, there are two more systems looking to impact us next week. The first arrives late Monday into early Tuesday. The second comes later Thursday into early Friday morning. Both of these systems bring us a decent chance for showers and storms.

The bigger story next week is the heat returning. We’ll start the week off in the lower 80s, but by Wednesday we’re cranking the temperature up closer to the middle 90s. We’ll even be close to a record high come Wednesday, as the current record sits at 95 degrees set back in 1988!

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.