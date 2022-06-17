Cooling into Father’s Day weekend, heat and storm chances return next week in Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Pleasant conditions are expected to persist for the next couple of days in Metro Detroit before more active weather returns next week.

Saturday

Skies will stay clear Friday evening and tonight as temperatures drop into the middle 50s. Some spots in the north zone will dip into the upper 40s, so a touch chilly to start your Saturday. We rebound nicely in the afternoon, but it will be a below-normal day. Highs Saturday will be in the middle 70s.

Father’s Day/Juneteenth

We hang on to the 70s for Father’s Day Sunday/Juneteenth. A few more clouds are expected during the day, but it looks like most, if not all, stay dry. Later in the evening, there is a slight chance for a few showers, mainly in the north zone. However, the better chance for rain looks to return overnight and early Monday.

Next week

A few showers will be around for your morning drive Monday, but that rain exits and gives way to some sunshine in the afternoon. It’ll be warmer as well on Monday, with highs back in the 80s. The warming trend continues into the middle part of the week as we get back into the 90s, both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mid-week forecast

Beyond the heat comes our next solid chance for showers, maybe even a few thunderstorms. Later Wednesday into Thursday morning is when rain looks to make a comeback. There’s still some fine-tuning to be done on the timing, but at this point, it’s safe to plan on some rain on both days.

