How a warm and muggy night will transition into another hot day for Metro Detroiters

DETROIT – We tied the record high temperature of 96 degrees from 1933 on Tuesday.

Although the heat advisory has expired, it remains warm and muggy tonight. Relief from high humidity arrives tomorrow. It will still be hot, though.

Heat indices will still be in the 80s tonight under fair skies before midnight. Remember to check on neighbors and make sure you’re home as well ventilated before going to bed. There is a slight chance of a shower or two early Wednesday morning. It remains warm overnight with low temperatures in the 70s.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be hot and become mostly sunny. An earlier frontal passage will make it less humid by the afternoon. So, we will be baking instead of sweltering. Continue to take action and stay cool during the day.

Thursday

Thursday will be mostly sunny and very warm. It will not be as hot with high temperatures near 85°F.

Friday

Friday will be mostly partly sunny and a bit hotter. Daytime temperatures reach the upper 80s.

Weekend forecast

Saturday will be an excellent day to head to the beach or to the pool. Afternoon temperatures reach 90°F or a bit more under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will have early morning showers, and it will be very warm for the second half of the day. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Excellent weather will be here during the day and at night for the 2022 Ford fireworks. As people gather, grill, and set up lawn chairs and blankets on Belle Isle and along the Detroit River in both the Detroit and Windsor, it will be mostly sunny with daytime temperatures in the low 80s. The mercury will fall to the 70s under fair skies when the sun sets and the first fireworks launch.

