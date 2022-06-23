Here’s how long heat wave will continue before rain returns for Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Another pleasant day across Metro Detroit will lead into what should be a nice start to the weekend. Then we’re talking rain returning before we get into next week.

Friday

Overnight skies stay mainly clear, and that, along with the dry air in place, will allow temperatures to drop into the lower 60s. Sunshine returns on your Friday as temperatures again climb into the middle 80s for highs. Like today the humidity will be low, so it will feel very nice to wrap up the work week.

Weekend forecast

A bit of a change arrives Saturday in the form of slightly higher heat and humidity. We’ll still see a few more clouds later in the day, though Saturday should be a nice day.

Sunday is when rain returns, with the possibility of a few rumbles of thunder. Long-range models continue to show differences in the timing of this front and, in turn, differences in when rain exits the area. While some runs have a few showers lingering into the afternoon, others have us drying out. The consensus, though, between models is that rain chances look best in the morning on Sunday.

Next week

We dry out Monday in time for the Ford Fireworks. Temperatures will be in the 70s as you head down to watch the fireworks, but we’ll be in the lower 60s and upper 50s when you head home.

Following the fireworks, we look ahead to our next chance for rain, which comes during the middle part of next week.

