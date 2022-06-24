Here’s how long Metro Detroit will continue to heat up ahead of rain showers

DETROIT – After plenty of sunshine over the last few days with lower humidity value sticking around, we are going to bring back some of that summer heat and humidity as we head into the weekend, and it also comes with a chance of rain showers for the second half of the weekend.

As we head into our Friday night, we will keep mainly clear skies in the forecast. A little warmer than the past few days, overnight lows dropping into the middle 60s, so if you don’t have the air conditioning turned on, it might be time to turn it on as we head into the weekend.

Weekend forecast

We do bring back the rain showers as we head into our Sunday, but the weekend is not going to be a complete washout. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds as we had throughout our Saturday, high temperatures heading back into the upper 80s to near 90°. But once you factor in the humidity, heat index values will more than likely go into the lower 90s as we head into Saturday afternoon.

Ad

A cold front moves into the region as we head into late Saturday night and into Sunday. Right now, this does not look like a very strong cold front. Most places will see some rain showers as we had throughout Sunday morning and even the possibility of a few rain showers hanging on into early on Sunday afternoon. This is not going to be a big rainmaker for the region either, so nothing that’s really going to bust the drought we’ve seen over portions of southeastern Michigan.

Next week

Heading into early next week on Monday, we get some refreshing changes heading our way. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds with a lower humidity value sticking around. High temperatures are heading into the upper 70s by the afternoon, and the weather heading into the fireworks on Monday evening looks to be great!

Tuesday

We keep the sunshine in the forecast as we had throughout our Tuesday with high temperatures heading back into the lower 80s, then we got another round of rain heading our way by the time we get to Wednesday.

Ad

Mid-week forecast

Expect more cloud cover to move into the region as we go from late Tuesday night and early on Wednesday morning with those rain chances moving through. And then we keep the cloud cover around for Thursday, with another chance of rain showers heading our way by the end of the week. Temperature is also warming up by the time we get to the end of next week as well, mid to upper 80s for Wednesday and Thursday, and back into the lower 90s by Friday.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.