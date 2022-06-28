Here’s when to expect showers as hot weather continues in Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday, Motown.

Tuesday’s weather is wonderful. We have blue skies with warm and comfortable conditions. Tonight becomes cloudy or with showers and storms arriving for the morning commute. Wednesday afternoon becomes brighter and warmer. Hotter and more humid weather will be here by the end of the work week.

Gorgeous sunshine rains over Southeast Michigan for the rest of the afternoon. It will be warm with humidity right in the comfort zone. Dewpoint temperatures, which is a measure of moisture in the atmosphere, will be in the 40s and low 50s. The weather is perfect for going to the pool, getting the car washed, and having a lovely relaxing stroll through the park. Remember to stay hydrated and put on your sunscreen. Highs will be near 80°F.

Tuesday evening will have clear skies; Temperatures will be in the 70s. We will have great conditions for grilling.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

Clouds arrive Tuesday night. Showers and thunderstorms also arrive, but mainly in the early morning and for tomorrow morning’s commute. Do not be surprised by some heavy downpours or rumbles of thunder, especially north of 8 Mile Road.

Sunrise is at 6 a.m.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be wet in the morning with scattered showers and storms; The afternoon becomes mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be 85°F.

Thursday

Thursday becomes hotter under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures soar to the low 90s.

Friday

Friday will be hot and more humid. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 90s, and heat indices will be in the middle 90s. Remember to drink plenty of water, wear light and loose-fitting clothes and stay in or near air-conditioned areas. Above all, keep children and pets away from any empty vehicles.

Weekend forecast

Showers and storms develop late Friday afternoon and Friday night.

Saturday will have lingering showers in the morning and sunny skies in the afternoon. The passage of a cold front will not be as hot. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm. Daytime temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Next week

Welcome to the Fourth of July! Monday will be mostly to partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

